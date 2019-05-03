Local elections 2019: Results for Portsmouth

HERE are the results for all the wards in Portsmouth from this year’s local election.
They will be updated as results are announced.
Baffins
Ryan Brent (Con)
Bob Simmonds (Green)
Kasey Clark (Lab)
Lynne Stagg (Lib Dem)
Paul Todd Sweeney (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Central Southsea
Ruben Virumbrales-Bell (Con)
Eloise Shavelar (Green)
Charlotte Gerada (Lab)
Suzy Horton (Lib Dem)
Michael Nawrot (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Charles Dickens
Cal Corkery (Lab) 1,024
Mark Graham (Lib Dem) 619
Matt Harvey (Ukip) 504
Ronnie Taffurelli-Hutchings (Con) 254
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 168
Majority 405
Turnout 22 %
Lab hold
Copnor
Robert New (Con)
Ken Hawkins (Green)
Rumal Khan (Lab)
Ross Campbell (Lib Dem)
Bill Haley (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Cosham (two seats due to by-election)
Lee Mason (Con)
Matthew Atkins (Con)
David Boxall (Lab)
Yahiya Chowdhury (Lab)
Helena Cole (Lib Dem)
Simon Sansbury (Lib Dem)
Veronika Wagner (National Health Action)
George Madgwick (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Drayton and Farlington
Terry Norton (Con)
Rebecca Light (Lab)
Delwar Hussain Baig (Lib Dem)
Derek Jennings (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Eastney and Craneswater
Linda Symes (Con)
Menno Groen (Green)
Steven Oldfield (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party)
Luke Evans (Lab)
Jennie Brent (Lib Dem)
Andrew Walters (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Fratton
Elliot Russell (Con)
Trevor Morgan (Lab)
Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem)
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green)
Kevan Chippendall-Higgin (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Hilsea
Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 1,058
Sue Castillon (Lab) 627
Mark Roberts (Ukip) 518
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 380
Emma Murphy (Green) 274
Majority 431
Turnout 27.9 %
Con hold
Milton
Stephen Gorys (Con)
Tamara Groen (Green)
Paula Savage (Lab)
Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem)
Jenny Dobson (Ukip)
Sue Woolven (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Nelson
Lewis Gosling (Con)
Duncan Robinson (Green)
Mo Quinn (Lab)
Lee Hunt (Lib Dem)
Mike Jerome (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
Paulsgrove
Gemma New (Con) 966
Isabelle Sene (Lab) 669
Stuart Potter (Ukip) 647
Iain Sutherland (Lib Dem) 209
Robert Wilson (Veterans’ and People’s Party) 117
Majority 297
Turnout 25.9
Con hold
St Jude
Timothy Forer (Con)
Darren Fry (Green)
Claudiu Babii (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party)
Graham Heaney (Lab)
Tracy McClure (Lib Dem)
Ian DuCane (Ukip)
Majority
Turnout
St Thomas
Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,367
Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 849
Terry Henderson (Con) 747
Colin Galloway (Ukip) 270
Rebecca Kingsley-Smith (Green) 183
Majority 518
Turnout 34 %
Lib Dem hold