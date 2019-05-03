Local elections 2019: Results for Portsmouth

The Portsmouth count'Picture: Habibur Rahman
HERE are the results for all the wards in Portsmouth from this year’s local election.

They will be updated as results are announced.

Baffins

Ryan Brent (Con)

Bob Simmonds (Green)

Kasey Clark (Lab)

Lynne Stagg (Lib Dem)

Paul Todd Sweeney (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

Central Southsea

Ruben Virumbrales-Bell (Con)

Eloise Shavelar (Green)

Charlotte Gerada (Lab)

Suzy Horton (Lib Dem)

Michael Nawrot (Ukip)

Majority 

Turnout
 

Charles Dickens

Cal Corkery (Lab) 1,024

Mark Graham (Lib Dem) 619

Matt Harvey (Ukip) 504

Ronnie Taffurelli-Hutchings (Con) 254

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 168

Majority 405

Turnout 22 %

Lab hold

Copnor

Robert New (Con)

Ken Hawkins (Green)

Rumal Khan (Lab)

Ross Campbell (Lib Dem)

Bill Haley (Ukip)

Majority 

Turnout
 

Cosham (two seats due to by-election)

Lee Mason (Con)

Matthew Atkins (Con)

David Boxall (Lab)

Yahiya Chowdhury (Lab)

Helena Cole (Lib Dem)

Simon Sansbury (Lib Dem)

Veronika Wagner (National Health Action)

George Madgwick (Ukip) 

Majority

Turnout


Drayton and Farlington

Terry Norton (Con)

Rebecca Light (Lab)
Delwar Hussain Baig (Lib Dem)

Derek Jennings (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

Eastney and Craneswater

Linda Symes (Con)

Menno Groen (Green)

Steven Oldfield (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party)

Luke Evans (Lab)

Jennie Brent (Lib Dem)

Andrew Walters (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

Fratton

Elliot Russell (Con)

Trevor Morgan (Lab)

Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem)

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green)

Kevan Chippendall-Higgin (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

Hilsea

Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 1,058

Sue Castillon (Lab) 627

Mark Roberts (Ukip) 518

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 380

Emma Murphy (Green) 274

Majority 431

Turnout 27.9 %

Con hold

Milton

Stephen Gorys (Con)

Tamara Groen (Green)

Paula Savage (Lab)

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem)

Jenny Dobson (Ukip)

Sue Woolven (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout


Nelson

Lewis Gosling (Con)

Duncan Robinson (Green)

Mo Quinn (Lab)

Lee Hunt (Lib Dem)

Mike Jerome (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

Paulsgrove

Gemma New (Con) 966

Isabelle Sene (Lab) 669

Stuart Potter (Ukip) 647

Iain Sutherland (Lib Dem) 209

Robert Wilson (Veterans’ and People’s Party) 117

Majority 297

Turnout 25.9

Con hold

St Jude

Timothy Forer (Con)

Darren Fry (Green)

 Claudiu Babii (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party)

Graham Heaney (Lab)

Tracy McClure (Lib Dem)

Ian DuCane (Ukip)

Majority

Turnout

St Thomas

Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,367

Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 849

Terry Henderson (Con) 747

Colin Galloway (Ukip) 270

Rebecca Kingsley-Smith (Green) 183

Majority 518

Turnout 34 %

Lib Dem hold