Local elections 2019: Results for Winchester City Council

Here are the Winchester City Council results for this area
Here are the Winchester City Council results for this area

HERE are the results for Winchester City Council wards in The News’ area. Overall, the council has been taken by the Lib Dems from the Tories.

Bishop’s Waltham

David McLean (Con) 1,202

Jon Williams (Lib Dem) 839

Sarah Gooding (Green) 290

Steve Haines (Lab) 121

Majority 363

Turnout 40.1%

Con hold

Central Meon Valley

Vicki Weston (Con) 1,635

Sheila Campbell (Lib Dem) 783

Mik Norman (Green) 399

Christopher Harpum (Lab) 115

Majority 852

Turnout 41.1%

Con hold

Denmead

Judy Clementson (Con) 1,067

Jude Godwin (Lib Dem) 728

Robert Parker (Green) 177

David Picton-Jones (Lab) 93

Majority 339

Turnout 32.8%

Con hold

Southwick and Wickham

Therese Evans (Lib Dem) 1,069

Loraine Rappe (Con) 575

Paul Sony (Lab) 68

Majority 494

Turnout 38.7%

Lib Dem hold

Whiteley and Shedfield

Jonathan Fern (Lib Dem) 998

Roger Huxstep (Con) 688

Alison Ridley (Lab) 65

Majority 310

Turnout 38.2%

Lib Dem gain from Con