Local elections 2019: Results for Winchester City Council

HERE are the results for Winchester City Council wards in The News’ area. Overall, the council has been taken by the Lib Dems from the Tories.
Bishop’s Waltham
David McLean (Con) 1,202
Jon Williams (Lib Dem) 839
Sarah Gooding (Green) 290
Steve Haines (Lab) 121
Majority 363
Turnout 40.1%
Con hold
Central Meon Valley
Vicki Weston (Con) 1,635
Sheila Campbell (Lib Dem) 783
Mik Norman (Green) 399
Christopher Harpum (Lab) 115
Majority 852
Turnout 41.1%
Con hold
Denmead
Judy Clementson (Con) 1,067
Jude Godwin (Lib Dem) 728
Robert Parker (Green) 177
David Picton-Jones (Lab) 93
Majority 339
Turnout 32.8%
Con hold
Southwick and Wickham
Therese Evans (Lib Dem) 1,069
Loraine Rappe (Con) 575
Paul Sony (Lab) 68
Majority 494
Turnout 38.7%
Lib Dem hold
Whiteley and Shedfield
Jonathan Fern (Lib Dem) 998
Roger Huxstep (Con) 688
Alison Ridley (Lab) 65
Majority 310
Turnout 38.2%
Lib Dem gain from Con