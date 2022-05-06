Local elections 2022: Full list of Gosport Borough Council results from election count so far

HERE are the election candidates for each ward in Gosport.

By David George
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:26 pm

Any wards not complete with results have not yet been declared. As there are new ward boundaries this year, seats are not being described as being “held” or “gained”.

Alverstoke ward

Kevin Francis Casey (Con) 950

Zoe Huggins (Con) 937

Adele Earle (Lib Dem) 885

William Francis (Lib Dem) 821

Sam Pollard (Green) 446

Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 201

Majority: 52

Turnout: 45.53%

Anglesey ward

Alison Charlton - Liberal Democrats

Aretha Green - Labour Party

Phillip Raffaelli - Conservative Party

Robert Salter - Liberal Democrats

Alan Scard - Conservative Party

Bridgemary ward

Martyn Davis - Labour Party

Stephen Hammond - Liberal Democrats

Kathy Jones - Conservative Party

Bob Maynard - Liberal Democrats

Supriya Namdeo - Conservative Party

Brockhurst and Privett ward

Linda Batty - Conservative Party

Sean Blackman - Conservative Party

Robert Hylands - Liberal Democrat

Alison Mandrill - Labour Party

Stephen Marshall - Liberal Democrats

Elson ward

Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1,020

Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869

Natasha Hook (Con) 350

Alan Neville (Con) 347

Emma Smith (Lab) 156

Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119

Majority: 519

Turnout: 33.05%

Forton ward

Mervin Bradley - Liberal Democrat

Peter Chegwyn - Liberal Democrat

Sue Desbois - Conservative Party

Claire Percival - Labour Party

Gary Walker - Conservative Party

Grange and Alver Valley ward

Maggie Morgan (Con) 378

Tony Jessop (Con) 367

Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351

Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295

Hilary Percival (Lab) 285

Majority: 16

Turnout: 21.47%

Harbourside and Town ward

June Cully - Labour Party

Alan Durrant - Labour Party

Susan Ely - Liberal Democrat

Dale Fletcher - no description

Lesley Meenaghan - Conservative Party

Rob Thompson - Conservative Party

Hardway Ward

Kirsty Cox - Liberal Democrats

Simon Davis - Labour Party

Diane Furlong - Conservative Party

Kay Hallsworth - Conservative Party

Jamie Hutchison - Liberal Democrat

Leesland and Newton ward

Chris Best - Conservative Party

Miles Fletcher - Green Party

David Gary - Conservative Party

Dawn Kelly - Liberal Democrats

Charis Noakes - Labour Party

Aaron Pinder - Reform UK

Julie Westerby - Liberal Democrat

Lee East ward

Kristen Bradley - Liberal Democrat

Graham Burgess - Conservative Party

Jess Cully - Labour Party

Ian Orr - Conservative Party

Martin Suter - Green Party

Lee West ward

John Beavis (Con) 1,340

John Gledhill (Con) 1,219

Zoe Aspinall (Green) 532

Anne Cruddas (Lab) 440

Majority: 687

Turnout: 44.28%

Peel Common ward

Lynn Hook - Conservative Party

Martin Pepper - Liberal Democrat

Stephen Philpott - Conservative Party

Daniel Stratton - Labour Party

Rowner and Holbrook ward

Paddy Bergin - Conservative Party

David Herridge - Liberal Democrat

Murray Johnston - Liberal Democrat

Paul Noakes - Labour Party

