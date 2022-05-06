Local elections 2022: Full list of Gosport Borough Council results from election count so far

Any wards not complete with results have not yet been declared. As there are new ward boundaries this year, seats are not being described as being “held” or “gained”.
Alverstoke ward
Kevin Francis Casey (Con) 950
Zoe Huggins (Con) 937
Adele Earle (Lib Dem) 885
William Francis (Lib Dem) 821
Sam Pollard (Green) 446
Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 201
Majority: 52
Turnout: 45.53%
Anglesey ward
Alison Charlton - Liberal Democrats
Aretha Green - Labour Party
Phillip Raffaelli - Conservative Party
Robert Salter - Liberal Democrats
Alan Scard - Conservative Party
Bridgemary ward
Martyn Davis - Labour Party
Stephen Hammond - Liberal Democrats
Kathy Jones - Conservative Party
Bob Maynard - Liberal Democrats
Supriya Namdeo - Conservative Party
Brockhurst and Privett ward
Linda Batty - Conservative Party
Sean Blackman - Conservative Party
Robert Hylands - Liberal Democrat
Alison Mandrill - Labour Party
Stephen Marshall - Liberal Democrats
Elson ward
Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1,020
Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869
Natasha Hook (Con) 350
Alan Neville (Con) 347
Emma Smith (Lab) 156
Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119
Majority: 519
Turnout: 33.05%
Forton ward
Mervin Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Peter Chegwyn - Liberal Democrat
Sue Desbois - Conservative Party
Claire Percival - Labour Party
Gary Walker - Conservative Party
Grange and Alver Valley ward
Maggie Morgan (Con) 378
Tony Jessop (Con) 367
Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351
Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295
Hilary Percival (Lab) 285
Majority: 16
Turnout: 21.47%
Harbourside and Town ward
June Cully - Labour Party
Alan Durrant - Labour Party
Susan Ely - Liberal Democrat
Dale Fletcher - no description
Lesley Meenaghan - Conservative Party
Rob Thompson - Conservative Party
Hardway Ward
Kirsty Cox - Liberal Democrats
Simon Davis - Labour Party
Diane Furlong - Conservative Party
Kay Hallsworth - Conservative Party
Jamie Hutchison - Liberal Democrat
Leesland and Newton ward
Chris Best - Conservative Party
Miles Fletcher - Green Party
David Gary - Conservative Party
Dawn Kelly - Liberal Democrats
Charis Noakes - Labour Party
Aaron Pinder - Reform UK
Julie Westerby - Liberal Democrat
Lee East ward
Kristen Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Graham Burgess - Conservative Party
Jess Cully - Labour Party
Ian Orr - Conservative Party
Martin Suter - Green Party
Lee West ward
John Beavis (Con) 1,340
John Gledhill (Con) 1,219
Zoe Aspinall (Green) 532
Anne Cruddas (Lab) 440
Majority: 687
Turnout: 44.28%
Peel Common ward
Lynn Hook - Conservative Party
Martin Pepper - Liberal Democrat
Stephen Philpott - Conservative Party
Daniel Stratton - Labour Party
Rowner and Holbrook ward
Paddy Bergin - Conservative Party
David Herridge - Liberal Democrat
Murray Johnston - Liberal Democrat
Paul Noakes - Labour Party