Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Graham Burgess (right) counting votes next to Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn. Picture: Sarah Standing

Following the national picture of Conservative defeats in local elections, the opposing Liberal Democrats look set to become the leading party in the town.

Every seat on Gosport’s council is up for grabs today after the Local Government Boundary Commission redrew the ward map last year.

Three results have already come in, with the Conservatives taking both seats in Grange and Alver Valley, and the Liberal Democrats taking both seats in Elson.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Graham Burgess, appeared bouyant – despite insider sources suggesting he may have to clear out his desk by the end of the day.

He said: ‘We have to remember that we’re fighting on completely new ward boundaries.

‘We still seem to have the popular vote in three of the wards, but many of the wards are looking very close indeed.’

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, is cautiously optimistic about his party’s chances.

He said: ‘I’m feeling tired and it’s still early days but I’m very pleased with how our campaign has gone.

‘The Conservatives won the early seats but with greatly reduced majorities – even in safe seats like Grange and Alverstoke.