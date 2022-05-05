Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 23:25
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Tories seem to be facing big loses in London
Candidates waiting in Portsmouth
Labour ‘proud’ of campaign run for local elections
Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said: “We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, based on a practical plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the crime blighting our communities. Because we believe Britain deserves better.
“It’s going to be a long night and there will be ups and downs – we hold the majority of the seats up for election in England, so never expected big gains.
“These results will show the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership since the disastrous 2019 election result. Labour is a renewed and confident party, making headway in England, Scotland and Wales.
“As we have shown throughout this campaign: Labour is your side, and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity and respect that the British people deserve.”
Conservatives and Lib Dems in Portsmouth ‘confident’ as count begins
Election candidates are gathering in the Guildhall to find out who will be in control of Portsmouth City Council.
A total of 14 seats are up for grabs in Portsmouth tonight, with 61 candidates from across the political spectrum jostling for position.
Since 2018, the city council has been under the leadership of a minority Liberal Democrat group, which is seeking to build upon their ownership and win a majority stake.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives are looking to take back council control under the leadership of Cllr Simon Bosher - who is up for re-election in the Drayton and Farlington ward.
Lib Dems hopeful of successes in southern England
As polls closed, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he was hopeful about making inroads in Tory-held areas of southern England- the so-called “Blue Wall”.
He said: ‘I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives.
‘After knocking on hundreds of doors this election one thing is clear: people are sick of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. They have had enough of seeing their taxes hiked, sewage dumped in their rivers and local health services run into the ground.’
Scenes at Guildhall as count gets underway
PM thanks ‘everyone who voted today’
Ballots have arrived in Fareham
Portsmouth city council leader says: ‘It’s been a good campaign’
City council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, is not up for re-election tonight, but has been campaigning with Lib Dem candidates across the city.
He said: 'I get older each year so naturally it's been hard work.
'It's been a good campaign, and great to be out speaking to the people of Portsmouth.'