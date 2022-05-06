Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.