Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:42
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Labour HOLD Fratton
Fratton
Tom Coles (Lab) 1240
David Fuller (Lib Dem) 1094
Paul Sweeney (Con) 484
Majority: 146
Turnout: 26.5%
Lab HOLD
Lib Dems HOLD Nelson
Nick Doyle (TUSC) 30
Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1109
Spencer Gardner (Con) 539
Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 584
Duncan Robinson (Green) 128
Majority: 525
Turnout: 23.31%
Lib Dem HOLD
Conservatives make net gains in Fareham Borough Council
This is how Fareham Borough Council looks now :
12 Con
3 Lib Dem
1 Independent
Tory net gain of 2 seats
Conservatives HOLD Copnor
Copnor
Gordon Candlish (Lib Dem) 203
Raymond Dent (Ports Ind) 922
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 280
Ben Swann (Con) 1062
Mary Vallely (Lab) 664
Majority: 140
Turnout: 32.22%
Con HOLD
Conservatives HOLD Hill Head
Gerry Drabble (Lib Dem) 881
Steve Dugan (Con) 1214
Lynee Murray (Lab) 418
Charlie Read (Monster Raving Loony Party) 124
Majority: 333
Turnout: 40%
Conservative hold
Lib Dems HOLD Portchester East
Portchester East
Trevor Alford (Ind) 146
Chrissie Bainbridge (Lib Dem) 1769
Harry Davis (Con) 1205
Manny Martins (Con) 1128
Paul Nother (Lib Dem) 1636
Leslie Ricketts (Lab) 345
Richard Ryan (Lab) 361
Majority: 431
Turnout: 39%
Two Liberal Democrat seats held
Conservatives HOLD Sarisbury
Sarisbury
John Hughes (Lib Dem) 530
Verden Meldrum (Lab) 343
Seán Woodward (Con) 1380
Majority: 850
Turnout: 38%
Conservative hold
Lib Dems GAIN Eastney and Craneswater
Eastney & Craneswater
Scott Green (Con) 1112
Lee Tindal (Ports Ind) 575
Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1380
Craig Withey (Lab) 995
Majority: 268
Turnout: 42.1%
Lib Dem GAIN
Independent HOLD Titchfield Common
Sandra Abrams (Lib Dem) 156
James Carr (Lab) 227
Jack Englefield (Ind) 1200
Sarah Jolliffe (Con) 697
Majority: 503
Turnout: 38%
Independent hold
Lib Dem HOLD St Thomas
St Thomas
Joshua Allen (Lab) 761
Mark Jeffery (Lib Dem) 1263
Robert Johnson (Con) 783
Lee Elliott (Green) 187
Majority: 480
Turnout: 27.57%
Lib Dem HOLD