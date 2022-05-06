Local elections 2022: Live updates as results start to come in for Portsmouth and Fareham

PORTSMOUTH conservatives are ‘fearing the worst’ as votes are counted in the local elections.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George and Toby Paine
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:47 am

Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Find the answer to key questions like: Can I use a pen and are dogs allowed

We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:42

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:42

Labour HOLD Fratton

Fratton

Tom Coles (Lab) 1240

David Fuller (Lib Dem) 1094

Paul Sweeney (Con) 484

Majority: 146

Turnout: 26.5%

Lab HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:40

Lib Dems HOLD Nelson

Nick Doyle (TUSC) 30

Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1109

Spencer Gardner (Con) 539

Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 584

Duncan Robinson (Green) 128

Majority: 525

Turnout: 23.31%

Lib Dem HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:35

Conservatives make net gains in Fareham Borough Council

This is how Fareham Borough Council looks now :

12 Con

3 Lib Dem

1 Independent

Tory net gain of 2 seats

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:32

Conservatives HOLD Copnor

Copnor

Gordon Candlish (Lib Dem) 203

Raymond Dent (Ports Ind) 922

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 280

Ben Swann (Con) 1062

Mary Vallely (Lab) 664

Majority: 140

Turnout: 32.22%

Con HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:30

Conservatives HOLD Hill Head

Gerry Drabble (Lib Dem) 881

Steve Dugan (Con) 1214

Lynee Murray (Lab) 418

Charlie Read (Monster Raving Loony Party) 124

Majority: 333

Turnout: 40%

Conservative hold

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:27

Lib Dems HOLD Portchester East

Portchester East

Trevor Alford (Ind) 146

Chrissie Bainbridge (Lib Dem) 1769

Harry Davis (Con) 1205

Manny Martins (Con) 1128

Paul Nother (Lib Dem) 1636

Leslie Ricketts (Lab) 345

Richard Ryan (Lab) 361

Majority: 431

Turnout: 39%

Two Liberal Democrat seats held

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:25

Conservatives HOLD Sarisbury

Sarisbury

John Hughes (Lib Dem) 530

Verden Meldrum (Lab) 343

Seán Woodward (Con) 1380

Majority: 850

Turnout: 38%

Conservative hold

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:21

Lib Dems GAIN Eastney and Craneswater

Eastney & Craneswater

Scott Green (Con) 1112

Lee Tindal (Ports Ind) 575

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1380

Craig Withey (Lab) 995

Majority: 268

Turnout: 42.1%

Lib Dem GAIN

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:20

Independent HOLD Titchfield Common

Sandra Abrams (Lib Dem) 156

James Carr (Lab) 227

Jack Englefield (Ind) 1200

Sarah Jolliffe (Con) 697

Majority: 503

Turnout: 38%

Independent hold

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:19

Lib Dem HOLD St Thomas

St Thomas

Joshua Allen (Lab) 761

Mark Jeffery (Lib Dem) 1263

Robert Johnson (Con) 783

Lee Elliott (Green) 187

Majority: 480

Turnout: 27.57%

Lib Dem HOLD

