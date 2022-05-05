Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.