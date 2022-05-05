Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 01:04
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Conservatives GAIN Fareham South
Fareham South
Gemma Furnivall (Lab) 484
Stephen Ingram (Con) 608
Nick Lyle (Green) 113
Jim Palmer (Lib Dem) 236
Paul Stugess (Fareham Independent Group) 224
Majority: 124
Turnout: 30%
Conservative gain from Independent
‘We’re hoping to have a Labour voice’, says Fareham candidate
Richard Ryan, candidate for Portchester East, once held the seat in 2000 - the last year a Labour councillor was elected to the council.
‘We still fight the good fight,’ he said.
‘I think the campaign has been positive, we’ve spoken to a lot of people, I think the Conservatives are very unpopular at the moment and it’s looking better for us.
‘We’re hoping to have a Labour voice - we’re just looking to increase our vote at the moment really.’
Fareham South set to be announced
Toby Paine down at the count in Fareham says that Fareham South is set to be annouced
Fratton about to declare
David George says that Fratton is about to declare...
Tories expecting to lose at least one seat on Southampton council
Fareham MP arrives to support candidates
Fareham MP Suella Braverman has arrived to support candidates Harry Davis (Portchester east) Conservatives youngest candidate at 18 and Tom Davies, (Fareham East) along with Cllr Tina Ellis
Picture: Alex Shute
Fareham Tories are anticipating a ‘protest vote’ against the party
Councillor Michael Ford, soon to be mayor of Fareham, said there’s clearly going to be a protest vote against his party.
‘An anti-conservative protest, I think we have to accept that as much as we try to say you’re not going to vote out the government today - it depends how big the protest is.’
Few nervous faces amongst the tories in Fareham
All the boxes have arrived. Counting is well underway.
Lots of nervous tories around the fareham North and Salisbury tables
That is according to Alex Shute, our photographer down at the count in Fareham
More photos from Portsmouth Guildhall
Pictures: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Conservatives ‘fearing the worst’
Conservatives in Portsmouth are fearing the worst, and say the national scandals are to blame if they falter tonight.
Portsmouth North Conservative chairman, Robert New, said: 'There are so many good candidates who are getting stung tonight by the appalling behaviour from those in Downing Street.
‘Hopefully after tonight's results the MPs can find their balls and finally get rid of the prime minister.'