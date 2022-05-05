Local elections 2022: Portsmouth Conservatives 'fearing the worst' plus latest from Fareham count - live updates

PORTSMOUTH conservatives are ‘fearing the worst’ as votes are counted in the local elections.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George and Toby Paine
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:32 am

Residents up and down the country have been voting throughout the day in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm – having opened at 7am.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Find the answer to key questions like: Can I use a pen and are dogs allowed

We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 01:04

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 01:03

Conservatives GAIN Fareham South

Fareham South

Gemma Furnivall (Lab) 484

Stephen Ingram (Con) 608

Nick Lyle (Green) 113

Jim Palmer (Lib Dem) 236

Paul Stugess (Fareham Independent Group) 224

Majority: 124

Turnout: 30%

Conservative gain from Independent

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 01:00

‘We’re hoping to have a Labour voice’, says Fareham candidate

Richard Ryan, candidate for Portchester East, once held the seat in 2000 - the last year a Labour councillor was elected to the council.

‘We still fight the good fight,’ he said.

‘I think the campaign has been positive, we’ve spoken to a lot of people, I think the Conservatives are very unpopular at the moment and it’s looking better for us.

‘We’re hoping to have a Labour voice - we’re just looking to increase our vote at the moment really.’

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:58

Fareham South set to be announced

Toby Paine down at the count in Fareham says that Fareham South is set to be annouced

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:52

Fratton about to declare

David George says that Fratton is about to declare...

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:50

Tories expecting to lose at least one seat on Southampton council

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:45

Fareham MP arrives to support candidates

MP Suella Braverman (second left) arrives to support Fareham candidates

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has arrived to support candidates Harry Davis (Portchester east) Conservatives youngest candidate at 18 and Tom Davies, (Fareham East) along with Cllr Tina Ellis

Picture: Alex Shute

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:40

Fareham Tories are anticipating a ‘protest vote’ against the party

Councillor Michael Ford, soon to be mayor of Fareham, said there’s clearly going to be a protest vote against his party.

‘An anti-conservative protest, I think we have to accept that as much as we try to say you’re not going to vote out the government today - it depends how big the protest is.’

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:35

Few nervous faces amongst the tories in Fareham

All the boxes have arrived. Counting is well underway.

Lots of nervous tories around the fareham North and Salisbury tables

That is according to Alex Shute, our photographer down at the count in Fareham

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:30

More photos from Portsmouth Guildhall

Count at Guildhall
Count at Guildhall

Pictures: Chris Moorhouse

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 24:25

Portsmouth Conservatives ‘fearing the worst’

Conservatives in Portsmouth are fearing the worst, and say the national scandals are to blame if they falter tonight.

Portsmouth North Conservative chairman, Robert New, said: 'There are so many good candidates who are getting stung tonight by the appalling behaviour from those in Downing Street.

‘Hopefully after tonight's results the MPs can find their balls and finally get rid of the prime minister.'

