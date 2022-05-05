At tonight’s local election count in Portsmouth Guildhall, the Conservatives are anticipating losses in at least three wards – with Eastney and Craneswater, Cosham and Paulsgrove all being written off.

It comes as the first declaration comes through for Paulsgrove, which has been gained by Brian Madgwick from Portsmouth Independents.

Cosham has also swung from the Conservatives to the Labour Party, with Asghar Shah being elected.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A total of 14 seats are up for grabs in Portsmouth tonight, with 61 candidates from across the political spectrum jostling for position.

Since 2018, the city council has been under the leadership of a minority Liberal Democrat group, which is seeking to build upon their ownership and win a majority stake.

Defending Conservative in Hilsea, Cllr Frank Jonas, looks set to hold onto his seat - by the skin of his teeth.

Fellow Tory ward councillor, Cllr Scott Payter-Harris, said: 'He had a majority of around 1,000, but that seems all but gone now. Voters have used this election to stick two fingers up at the government; they're unhappy with the energy crisis and with the scandals in Downing Street.

'I didn't expect to see this level of reaction, it's a massive wake-up call and Westminster needs to take notice. We're definitely on the back foot.'

Senior Conservatives believe results from tonight and tomorrow should push prime minister Boris Johnson out of office.

Portsmouth North Conservative chairman, Robert New, said: 'There are so many good candidates who are getting stung tonight by the appalling behaviour from those in Downing Street. Hopefully after tonight's results the MPs can find their balls and finally get rid of the prime minister.’

But by knowingly not pushing for all wards, the Liberal Democrats are far from securing a majority.

City council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘It's the worst Conservative result for 10 years in the city. We didn't do anything in Cosham and Paulsgrove and have let others beat the Tories there instead.