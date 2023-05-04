The ballot boxes have arrived for the Havant Borough Council local election count, and candidates have shared their predictions, thoughts on the turnout and the key issues heard on the doorstep.

Ten seats are up for re-election across ten wards – the Conservatives are defending eight seats with two vacancies. The Conservatives currently hold 33 seats on the council out of a total of 36.

Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7674)

Conservative councillor Alex Rennie, the leader of the council said: ‘I think we’ve put a strong campaign out there as to why the Conservative message is still the right one for this borough.

‘Clearly, the national picture has been difficult this year, more difficult than I can remember in my entire time in politics. There are a lot of discontented people and we’ll have to see how that plays out as the night progresses.

‘The sewage was an issue spoken a lot at the doorstep, a lot of concern about the pollution taking place in the harbour. I think we’ve got a strong message as Conservatives taking action locally and we’re really pushing the national government to do more on that issue in particular.’

Counting for the Havant elections tonight at Havant Leisure Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7690)

Shelley Saunders, Green Party candidate for Bedhampton ward said she was ‘pleased’ with the response from her campaign.

‘It’s the first time the Green Party has actively campaigned in Bedhampton,’ she said.

‘The main issue is the sewage and the water recycling going into the reservoir – people are not happy about that.

‘It was very quiet at the polling stations today, certainly this morning when they were opening up there’s normally people queuing.’

Shelley Saunders, Green Party candidate hoping to be elected for Bedhampton ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7697)

‘I think the Conservatives may lose a couple of seats, I honestly do. From what we’ve heard from the campaigns around the borough it’s good to hear that other parties will win.’

Labour candidate for Cowplain ward, James Bitcliffe added: ‘People are fed up with how the Conservative government has been completely inactive or shown any sort of leadership with the sewage issue.

‘There’s a sense of people being fed up and people are ready for change and I think they see the Labour Party as the primary vehicle with which that change can take place.