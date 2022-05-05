Counting is underway as the polls closed at 10pm.

Conservative Councillor Trevor Cartwright, deputy leader of Fareham Borough Council, is standing down from his Warsash seat, but said ‘national issues have been a problem’.

He added: ‘I think but this is all about local issues, we’ve got to wait to see what happens.

Pictured is: Cllr Peter Latham (l), Cllr Louise Clubley (c) and Cllr Pamela Bryant (r), representing the Conservative Party for Fareham North. Picture: Alex Shute

‘Some people have talked about it - they may not be happy about the national issues, none of us are to be perfectly frank.

‘We’re not voting for Boris Johnson or anyone else, we're voting for Fareham.

‘I've been a councillor for 22 years and deputy leader for 12 years and lots of residents think the council has done a good job.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, Conservative leader of the council is defending his Sarisbury ward this year, when asked how he’s feeling about the count he said: ‘It’s all done now, it’s just a matter of finding out what’s done.

‘Many people are saying they’re happy with the way we’ve run Fareham Borough Council - a number of them aren’t so happy with how the party is in government at the moment.

‘The issue is, what’s the balance? They think we’re doing a good job so we’re voting for you or we think the government isn’t doing a good job so we’re not voting for you - even though those two issues are separate.’

Two youthful candidates are standing this year in a bid to get more young people involved in local politics.

Dominic Martin, 22, a Labour candidate for Portchester West said that his campaign has been ‘really busy’.

‘My feet literally kill - I was speaking to some people today and they were very enthusiastic.

‘A few people said they were going to vote Labour for the first time because I was young.’