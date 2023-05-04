Political figures expect the biggest power shift will come in the north of the city where the fledgling Portsmouth Independents’ Party is looking to make further inroads into Conservative seats.

Councillor George Madgwick, its leader, said he believes they will take ‘two or three’ seats this year giving it increased influence. Paulsgrove – through its candidate Chris Dike – is a particular target.

Counting has been under way for an hour at Portsmouth Guildhall

The Conservatives, in line with national expectations, are expected to take a hit due to recent national controversies, on top of the usual damage expected from a party mid-government.

However, councillor Simon Bosher, the party’s leader on the city council said campaigning had gone well and voters were willing to back people ‘with a good track record locally’. But he said he believed they may lose Paulsgrove to the Portsmouth Independents.

Fourteen seats are up for election today: six defences each for the Lib Dems and the Conservatives with two having been won by Labour four years ago.

Further south, the tide is less clear. Figures from all parties say they expect several seats may switch hands, however overall numbers are not expected to shift significantly.

In Milton, the council’s long-standing leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson is facing a strong challenge from Labour’s Paula Savage, whose work leading the grassroots campaign against Aquind is winning support.

The Lib Dems are hopeful of winning the last remaining Conservative stronghold in the south of Eastney & Craneswater but may lose out elsewhere.

And in Charles Dickens, supporters of the independent incumbent, councillor Cal Corkery appear confident that he will hold the seat, despite his expulsion from the Labour Party at the beginning of the year.

Early indications around turnout are pessimistic with some estimates saying it may be down as much as 10 per cent compared to 2019. The new requirement for voter ID are believed to have had an impact, although election fatigue has also had an effect, several candidates have said.