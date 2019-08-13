Lord Mayor's charity scheme has already raised £9,000 for local organisations

AROUND £9,000 is set to be donated to 'worthy' Portsmouth causes as the Lord Mayor's charity appeal is on track to be the most successful yet.

Since the city's 'community chest' scheme was launched in May this year three charities have already benefited from money given by local businesses and individuals - with more to follow.

The project, which is being championed by Lord Mayor Councillor David Fuller, aims to distribute cash sums of £500 and £1,000 to Portsmouth-based charities.

Cllr Fuller said: 'We want to help as many Portsmouth charities as possible by giving them up to £1,000 to them at a time.

'It's amazing how much money has been donated since May, I think that shows what an great, caring city we live in. I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far.'

Stop Domestic Abuse became the third organisation to receive money from the chest.

Chief executive of the charity, Claire Lambon, said: 'We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth.

'It is a core ethic of our service that the women and children we support should be able to live with dignity and we have long been wishing to improve our gardens to support our refuge residents to do so.'

Money from the chest is set to be donated to homelessness charity Helping Hands, the Wessex Cancer Trust and Stubbington Ark RSPCA.

Marcella Payne, the volunteer co-ordinator for the community chest, was hopeful this year's appeal would surpass the efforts of the team in 2016. 'Last time David was Lord Mayor we raised £45,000 in a year. We hope this year we can get up to £50,000,' she said.

'Really it's Portsmouth people and Portsmouth businesses that are making this happen through their donations, it's not just down to us. We are part of such a great community.'

Fundraising events such as a recent Bollywood night at the Akash Indian restaurant in Southsea have also contributed to funds.

On August 15 a charity tea party will be held in the Lord Mayor's banqueting rooms at the Guildhall. Tickets cost £3.