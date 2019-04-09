THE MAIN road into Portsmouth will have its speed reduced due concerns about port traffic fears after Brexit.

Part of the M275 will be reduced to 40mph as part of Portsmouth City Council’s traffic management plan.

The council website read: ‘For Portsmouth, our focus is to manage potential traffic congestion caused by extra checks at the port, and its effect on surrounding communities and roads.

‘Plans are in place to ensure the smooth running of operations. We are working hard to ensure lorries are processed and directed quickly so roads are kept clear of congestion.

‘For drivers' safety we will be reducing the speed limit to 40mph on part of the M275, for as long as needed.

‘At certain times, we are expecting the M275 area of the city will be busier than normal so if you need to travel in this area, plan your journey and allow more time.’

There may also be changes to journey times of the Park & Ride due to lorries using the bus lane.

The Local Resilience Forum, made up of emergency services, local government and NHS organisations, has been working on post-Brexit traffic plans.

A statement released today said: ‘[The forum has] carefully considered the potential local impacts of a no-deal exit, concluding that the biggest problem anticipated is traffic congestion resulting from delays to cross-Channel ferries at Portsmouth International Port, especially if some hauliers try an alternative route to Dover, which could have knock-on effects across the county.

‘A comprehensive traffic management plan has therefore been developed to reduce the potential impact on local roads in the area.’

Work is also being done in Winchester to set up an area for holding freight vehicles going to Portsmouth International Port. It will be set up on a 5km stretch of the A31 dual carriageway, between Winchester and Alresford.