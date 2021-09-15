Major renovation for Hampshire fire training site to 'modernise' firefighter training

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service had planned to move its live fire training facility to Warsash, but has instead opted to renovate the existing site in Eastleigh.

Redevelopment plans were green-lit at a fire service authority meeting yesterday behind closed doors.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service's Arson Task Force gave 'live burn' demonstrations to the media and crime scene investigators. Picture: Malcolm Wells (170922-2843)

Conservative councillor for North West Havant, Cllr Liz Fairhurst, said: ‘It's so important that we train firefighters with real fires in a controlled environment - it's a critical part of their training.

‘We've had the facility in Eastleigh for quite some time now and were considering a replacement, moving to Warsash instead.

‘Instead, we’ve opted to redesign the current site for the firefighters, modernising to better prepare firefighters for live fire scenarios while also improving welfare facilities.

‘The sooner we can get this project off the ground, the better.’

The discussion about the live fire training facilities was heard in secret on financial grounds, the meeting agenda said.

It is hoped that work will be completed by next autumn.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

