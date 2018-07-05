Mayor’s kitchen upgrade costs Portsmouth council £5,000

Have your say

COUNCIL bosses have spent £5,000 on upgrading a kitchen at the mayor’s parlour in the Guildhall.

It was done before the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, pledged to inspire others by losing weight while in office.

He launched his Small Changes, Big Difference scheme in May.

Ahead of mayor making, Louise Wilders, director of community and communication at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The kitchen next to the Lord Mayor's banqueting suite is being refurbished so that staff can prepare meals and refreshments for events.

‘In the long term , this will save money currently spent using external caterers.’

Around £6,500 was spent in the last financial year on caterers.