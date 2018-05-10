Meet the MP event to be more ‘direct’ Q&A

Have your say

A FAREHAM MP is inviting residents to join her for at a Park Gate pub.

Suella Braverman is urging customers and locals to attend the ‘lively question and answer session’ at The Talisman Pub on May 18.

The ‘Meet Your MP’ evening, which is free to attend, is a regular event for Suella.

This month’s offering provides guests with the chance to ask questions and discuss a number of topics.

But unlike her usual surgeries where personal or local business issues are discussed, this event will see visitors discuss Government policy and ask Suella direct questions on the topic.

Suella said ‘There is a huge desire in Fareham to discuss the big issues of today, whether it’s Brexit, the environment, farming, fishing or immigration.

‘This event will be a brilliant opportunity for people to come along and put questions to me directly on the issues they care about most.

‘I look forward to seeing lots of you there!’