Meeting in Havant for people to hear plans for new houses

Have your say

RESIDENTS can find out more about a developer’s plans to build 50 homes.

A Development Consultation Forum is being held in Havant next week to discuss proposals to build on land off Lower Road, in Bedhampton.

During the meeting, the developer will be able to explain their plans to councillors and the public.

Havant Borough Council hopes that as a result of the forum, the developer will be better informed of the community’s expectations prior to submitting a planning application.

Members of the public can attend the forum to listen to the debate but only invited speakers, councillors and officers can contribute.

Anyone with a view on the proposal is encouraged to contact their councillor.

The meeting is in the council chamber at Public Service Plaza, from 6pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Details of the proposal are available to view on the Development Consultation Forum page on the council website at havant.gov.uk.