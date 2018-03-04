Meeting on sea defences

Have your say

CONCERNED residents are being invited to find out the next stage of Portsmouth’s sea defence scheme.

East Southsea Neighbourhood Forum will be staging its next gathering on Thursday.

And on the agenda will be the city’s sea defence scheme.

Organisers say Portsmouth City Council’s chief executive, David Williams, is due to give an update to residents on the multi-million pound project.

Also on the night’s extensive agenda includes an update on development plans of Fraser Ranges, South Parade Pier’s proposals for a new terrace café and an update on plans to build and a new interconnector in Lovedean – which will have power cables running from France to Southsea.

The meeting is at 7pm at the Royal Beach Hotel, in St Helens Parade, Southsea.