Meeting to decide on plans to extend Southsea sports centre

PROPOSALS to expand a sports centre have been recommended for approval.

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee will today consider plans to extend Wimbledon Park Sports Centre in Southsea (pictured).

BH Live, which runs the leisure facility, has submitted an application to build a single-storey extension, install covered cycle stands and alter parking.

In the report it says the extension will provide a new reception, office and open plan gym area. It added: ‘The proposals would also allow for the reconfiguration of the internal layout of the existing building, with alterations to the female changing rooms and store rooms.

‘The proposals would result in an overall increase in the floor area of the building, allowing the sports centre to accommodate a greater number of users as well as a greater range of equipment and facilities.’

The highways engineer has called for the application to be rejected due to insufficient parking which would see the current 47 spaces reduced by three to accommodate the cycle storage area.

In their comment, they said: ‘It is my view that the reduction in car parking provision combined with the intention to increase the number of people using the facility is likely to result in the demand for parking exceeding the space available on site.’

But council officers have recommended the plans to be approved.