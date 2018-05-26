Meeting to discuss A27 improvements in Chichester

PLANS for the future of the A27 at Chichester will be discussed next month.

West Sussex County Council’s environment, communities and fire select committee will preview the decision over a preferred approach to improvements before a final response is submitted to Highways England.

The report details two routes, one improving the current route to the south of the city and the other, a new bypass route to the north. The report will recommend members support one route as their preferred option, that being the route to the north.

The meeting is on June 4 at 2.15pm, at County Hall in Chichester.