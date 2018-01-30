More cash is being demanded for Hampshire’s ‘underfunded’ road repairs

TRANSPORT bosses are demanding the government gives more cash to repair roads.

Hampshire County Council’s executive cabinet member for transport, Councillor Rob Humby, said: ‘At a time when local councils are facing unprecedented budget pressures, it is imperative that a proper share of national funding is allocated for roads maintained by councils.

‘The motorways and major trunk roads maintained by Highways England receive around 52 times more funding than local roads – this is a huge gap which must be addressed.

‘In Hampshire, our decision to invest an extra £10m each year in our planned maintenance Operation Resilience programme is proving effective in reducing the rate of decline in our roads.

‘But without additional government funding, it is simply not possible to deliver overall improvements in the roads from year to year.

‘It is important that the government recognises the impact that underfunded roads is having on the national economy and quality of life for residents in Hampshire and the South East, where traffic flows are very heavy.

‘Local councils are also drastically underfunded for maintaining highway bridges. In Hampshire, we estimate we have only around 20 per cent of the funds needed to safely maintain all of Hampshire’s bridges over the next 10 years.’

Report potholes to the council at hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/roadproblems