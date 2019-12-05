More than 100 homes approved for former dairy site in Portsmouth

A 'SENSIBLE' 108-home development on the site of a former dairy has become the first housing scheme to be approved since applications were stalled in Portsmouth over water pollution fears earlier this year.

Work will now begin to redevelop the disused two-and-a-half hectare Southern Dairy Depot in Station Road, Drayton, after councillors unanimously approved plans.

How the 108 home development in Drayton could look. Picture: Boyle and Summers Architecture and Masterplanning

During a Portsmouth City Council planning committee on Wednesday (Dec 4) it was agreed the authority's nitrogen mitigation strategy would be enough allow the new homes to be built.

Planning officer, Ian Maguire, said: 'This is the first design to be issued in accordance on that strategy.'

It comes as housebuilding across south Hampshire was postponed when Natural England ruled levels of nitrogen in water reaching the Solent was negativity impacting wildlife.

As a temporary solution Portsmouth City Council is retrofitting all its housing stock to be more water efficient, effectively creating a 'credit' bank and applying those credits to allow new builds to start.

READ MORE: Why housebuilding in Portsmouth has stalled – and what is being done about it

Councillors praised the designs for the former dairy, which already had outline permission - but outstanding details such as its appearance, landscaping and layout still needed approval.

Committee member Councillor Terry Norton, who represents Drayton and Farlington ward, said: 'I think it seems like a very sensible and reasonable scheme. I have spoken to residents along Station Road and most are in favour and want to get it done. It's spent a long time being derelict.

'There are some concerns about the stress on schools and doctors this will cause but I know that is not a planning consideration.'

Cllr Luke Stubbs added: 'I think it's a very positive looking scheme.'

The development will include 36 two-bed, 47 three-bed and 25 four-bed homes.

A total of 32 homes will be marketed at an affordable price and 192 parking spaces would be provided.

Agent Jerry Gardiner, speaking on behalf of developer Dandara, said: 'There will be 30 per cent affordable homes.

'We have listened to and responded to the site's neighbours. We hope you will approve this to allow us to deliver much needed housing.'

A permanent solution to the nitrate pollution is still being looked at by the Partnership for South Hampshire.