More than 100 residents pledge to fight against shared house in Portsmouth

MORE than 100 residents are objecting to a new house in multiple occupancy in North End that they fear could lead to 10 extra cars in their road.

Homeowners have signed a petition against an application for 56 Shadwell Road that would see a three-bedroom family house converted into a five double-bedroom shared home.

Residents who object to proposals to convert 56 Shadwell Road, Hilsea, into a five bedroom House of Multiple Occupation, with Val Russell, second left Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120619-3)

Val Russell, 68, who lives in Shadwell Road started the petition, which so far has 106 signatures. She said: 'They want to turn a three-bedroom family house into a shared home with five double bedrooms. That could create an extra 10 cars in the road. There's already a major problem with parking in the road as it is.

'But then there's also the knock-on effect this will have on the infrastructure of the road like the sewage.

'The council says there are only three houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) in the road but we also have a lot of shared flats, bedsits and care in the community homes - which need extra spaces for the nurses' cars.'

Comments on the plans can be sent to Portsmouth City Council by June 18.

Val added: 'We can't let this happen. Other people worried about this should make sure they send in their comments.'

One of her neighbours, Jonathan Burton, agreed. 'The parking in the area is extremely limited and this will soon be exasperated by the addition of electric recharging bays planned by the council,' he said.

'The addition of another HMO, granted below the 10 per cent limit set by the council, that contains five double bedrooms shall radically increase the number of cars to be kept on the street, which is already short on parking space.'

Residents in nearby streets have raised similar concerns in the past, with many objecting to conversions in their area.

Hilsea ward councillor Scott Payter-Harris was sympathetic. He said: 'That area at the moment seems to be a hotspot for HMOs with nearby Wadham Road and Oriel Road.

'You've got to remember that those houses weren't built to hold that many people. And not just that but the infrastructure of the road as well, like the road and the sewage.'

Recently councillors have vowed to fight for changes to HMO planning rules.

Cllr Payter-Harris added: 'I think any change to a policy that gives residents more of a say is good but you do have to balance it with the housing need we have in the city.'

The application for 56 Shadwell Road is not yet scheduled for a planning committee meeting.