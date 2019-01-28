Motorists invited to public meeting to talk about Portsmouth’s controversial parking zones 

'IT'S JUST not working' - members of the Portsmouth Labour group are encouraging residents to share their views on controversial parking zones in the city.

At a public meeting on Saturday homeowners and drivers will be given a platform to express any problems and solutions they have for parking in Portsmouth.

Barry Kewell, the landlord of The Northcote Hotel in Portsmouth 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180719-1_parking)

For Charlotte Gerada, the party's south east community organiser, the meeting was a necessary step following the implementation of the MB and MC zones this year. 'We’ve been out on the doorstep and listening to concerns,' she said.

'It’s clear that whilst for some they welcome the scheme but for others it’s just not working.

'A number of fellow residents and local businesses have been in touch with me, other local campaigners, our local councillors and city MP Stephen Morgan about the city council’s roll out of the new parking arrangements in our community.

'We are following up on the specific issues being raised with us so far by hosting this meeting to allow residents to tell us how they are finding living with the new zones one month in.'

Southsea pub landlord, Barry Kewell, sent in some of his views to be read out at the meeting.

The 69-year-old, who runs the Northcote Hotel in Francis Avenue, had specific concerns about the MB and MC zones. He said: 'I am vehemently against this parking scheme as I feel it is nothing more than a money-making scheme for the council to squeeze more money from local council taxpayers.

'As a businessman in this zone it has already cost my business trade as people can no longer pop in for quick drink after work on the way home and a lot of my football fans can no longer come after the game as the match does not finish until 4.50pm. This has affected not only me but a lot of the shops, cafes and restaurants in Albert Road.

'The knock-on effect from this ill-thought-out scheme is that now the roads on the south side of Albert Road are now full and over flowing. It seems this council will not be happy until we all have to park in the sea because we will be unable to go any further south.'

Charlotte hoped as many residents as possible would come along to the meeting. She added: 'Parking in Portsmouth is a contentious issue.

'Whilst we have talked to people face to face, heard views individually and analysed the findings from our recent feedback form, we also want to bring people, businesses and local services together to share their ideas and views.'

The public meeting will be held at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road between 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, February 3. To register an interest email charlotteforsouthsea@gmail.com.