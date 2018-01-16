MP Alan Mak named a senior parliamentary aide in government reshuffle

Have your say

AN MP has been promoted as part of a new year reshuffle.

Conservative MP for Havant Alan Mak has been named senior parliamentary aide to secretary of state Greg Clark, in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Moving from a junior position at the Ministry of Justice, as parliamentary private secretary Mr Mak will act as a link between the government and Conservative backbench MPs as new legislation is created, focusing on implementing the government’s industrial strategy.

Following the news, Mr Mak said: ‘I am delighted to have been promoted to the business department working with business secretary Greg Clark.

‘Working hard for the Havant constituency remains my top priority, but I am pleased to have an additional role helping deliver the government’s ambitious industrial strategy, which aims to tackle our productivity challenge and improve living standards across the country.’

Mr Mak was elected as an MP two-and-a-half years ago.