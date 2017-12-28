MP backs bid to get youths into engineering

AN MP is supporting a national campaign to fill a major skills gap in the engineering industry.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery is backing the Year of Engineering which will see the government work with hundreds of businesses to raise the profile of engineering among young people under 16, parents and teachers.

George said: ‘The Meon Valley has a number of excellent engineering firms that I have visited over the years which do offer opportunities for young people but I am concerned that not enough children, particularly girls, are entering the engineering professions.

‘The fact is engineering qualifications are vital to this country’s continued prosperity but the UK faces an estimated shortfall of 20,000 engineering graduates a year. This shortage is impacting on productivity and growth.’

More than 350 businesses have signed up to the campaign, including Siemens, BAE Systems and Crossrail.

For more information visit dft.gov.uk/year-of-engineering-2018/