MP backs mum’s bid for public toilets at rejuvenated city play park

A CITY MP has thrown his weight behind a mother’s campaign calling for public toilets at a rejuvenated park.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said he is ‘delighted’ to support Fratton mum Nikki Coles’ petition to reintroduce the facilities at Kingston Recreation Ground.

It follows the unveiling of the site’s new play park last month – after extensive work by Fratton Big Local – and the closure of the rec’s toilets in 2013. The site was one of 11 shut amid council cuts.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I’m delighted to support this excellent campaign to reverse this damage so children and parents across the community can make the most of this transformed public asset.’

To sign, visit tinyurl.com/y9ynd64r