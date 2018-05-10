MP backs ocean protection plan

AN MP has welcomed new funding for a research project.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has backed the study into the impact of tyres and clothing on the marine environment.

Suella has commended the Government’s decision to pledge £200,000 to the University of Plymouth so a team of scientists planning to research how microplastics enter the UK’s oceans.

The team will explore how tiny plastic particles from tyres, synthetic materials like polyester, fishing equipment – such as nets, ropes and lines – and other man-made materials enter our waterways and oceans.

Suella said: ‘Pollution in our oceans is one of the greatest threats to our environment, and while the UK is already leading the way, we can always go further.

‘This new funding is an important step in understanding the processes that lead to microfibers and plastics entering our oceans and will hopefully enable us to take action to reduce the damage being done.’

In Portsmouth, both residents and businesses are striving to rid our waters and beaches of plastics and other rubbish.

So far this year a number of beach clean events have taken place including one organised by The Fighting Cocks pub and The Searhorse pub, both based in Gosport.

Surfers Against Sewage, the Fareham Society and volunteers at Eastney Beach also held their own local beach clean events.