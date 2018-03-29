MP demands Portsmouth must have its own Brexit impact assessment

THE impact of Brexit on Portsmouth must be analysed before next year, an MP has demanded.

Labour Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan wants the Department for Exiting the EU to come up with an assessment for Portsmouth.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.''Picture: Loughlan Campbell

It comes after assessments of the effect on industry were leaked earlier this year.

But Mr Morgan said there is no assessment of exiting the European Union on Hampshire or the Solent region.

Solent LEP did commission a report on the potential effects last year – the organisation declined to comment when approached by The News due to upcoming elections.

Mr Morgan said: ‘How we negotiate Brexit will shape Portsmouth’s future.

‘My priorities are securing jobs and protecting our economy.

‘I’m deeply concerned that these priorities are not shared by the government and that sensible options such as a customs union and a strong new relationship with the single market are talked down while the prospect of no deal has been talked up. ‘The referendum demands a political response rooted in the national interest; but too often, Theresa May has been willing to place party above country.

‘So, working with others, Labour will ensure that an amendment is introduced to the EU Withdrawal Bill to strengthen the terms of the meaningful vote on the final deal.

‘On a recent visit to the DEXEU Reading Room, I could not see any assessment of the economic impact of Brexit on Hampshire or the Solent region specifically.

‘People and businesses in our city are understandably anxious to establish the impact of Brexit on their lives and livelihoods. So, I’ve written to the Brexit Secretary requesting an impact assessment on the Portsmouth area.

‘I’m working hard to ensure Portsmouth receives the clarity and honesty it deserves from the government.’