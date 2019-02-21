MP not distracted by colleagues’ resignations

A CITY MP has said he ‘will never be distracted’ in his bid to help end austerity after the resignation of eight of his colleagues.

The vow comes from the Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, after eight MPs left the party and became independent this week.

Seven Labour resignations came on Monday, with Joan Ryan adding her name to the list a day later.

On the opposite side of the Commons chamber three Conservative MPs also stepped down yesterday.

Mr Morgan described those who left Labour as ‘skilled Parliamentarians’ and added it is ‘important we take stock and have time to reflect on why resignations have taken place’.