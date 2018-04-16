MP pays a visit to lifesaving charity

LABOUR MP Stephen Morgan paid a visit to a charity that saves lives at sea.

The councillor popped in to visit Portsmouth’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution last Saturday to learn more about the challenging work the team of volunteers undertake.

Sharing his experience on Twitter, Stephen said: ‘Really helpful visit to the RNLI Portsmouth Lifeboat Station, the third busiest in our country.

‘It was good to talk to Jackie and the team about the challenges they face and the huge contribution volunteers make to our city by saving lives. Thank you for all you do.’