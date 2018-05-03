MP pleased with first-time buyer statistics

NOW is a great time for people to make their first step onto the property ladder, according to an MP.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman says that abolition to stamp duty land tax on properties under £300,000 is a big help for people in the town looking to purchase their own home.

The news comes after it was revealed by HM Revenue and Customs that 69,000 first-time buyers have claimed first-time buyers’ relief.

The scheme was introduced by the government in November last year.

In total, 19 per cent of these claims were made in the south east.

Ms Braverman said: ‘This is great news for first time buyers and everyone aspiring to home ownership.

‘I look forward to seeing how this policy will continue to support more people in Fareham and across the country to get on the property ladder.’

It is estimated that over the next five years, the policy will support more than one million people across the country, helping them to get onto the property ladder.