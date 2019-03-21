MP reacts to rise in people in jobs

A LOCAL MP has welcomed new figures indicating a fall in unemployment.

Fareham MP, Suella Braverman, has reacted to news that the number of people in work has risen to a new record of 32.7 million people.

The figures published from the Office for National Statistics also indicate unemployment had fallen by 112,000 over the past year and down by 1.17 million since 2010, now at the lowest level since 1975 and below the EU average of 6.5 per cent.

Mrs Braverman MP said: ‘This announcement is yet more good news for the UK economy, with millions more people being helped into employment in the past decade. Behind every employment number is a person and a family whose self-esteem, wellbeing and life chances are vastly improved by being in work. I will continue to work in Westminster to ensure that businesses are supported to create more jobs and more people can see improvements to their circumstances.’