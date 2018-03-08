MP sets out gender her vision for equality

Have your say

THE INTERNATIONAL development secretary has set out her vision for gender equality and pledged funding in honour of International Women’s Day.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt made a speech in Parliament yesterday announcing new money and support for causes across the world including £10m for Jo Cox’s Memorial Fund and £6m for the UN Data Programme.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘As part of our new strategic vision, we are pledging £6 million over four years to the UN Data Programme, making every woman and girl count.

‘In addition, we will support the Jo Cox Memorial Fund in its work to strengthen civil society organisations, to prevent and protect civilians from mass atrocities.’

Ms Mordaunt also announced UK Aid Match to tackle violence against women and girls in Kenya and a new shared approach across the government to gender in Syria.

She added: ‘If we succeed, girls, women, men and boys across the globe will be equal, empowered and safe.’