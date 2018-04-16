MP urges people to vote for Portsmouth project to win £50,000

Have your say

AN MP is calling for people to vote for a Portsmouth project to win £50,000.

Stephen Morgan, who represents Portsmouth South, is urging people in the city to vote for the Aspex Gallery to win money from the People’s Project.

The Gunwharf Quays charity will use the National Lottery grant for its Welcome scheme, supporting the city’s refugee and asylum-seeker community.

The project will give them support through art, help them develop new skills, learn English and build their confidence and self-esteem.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The People’s Project provides a brilliant Portsmouth charity like Aspex with an incredible opportunity to support some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

‘By delivering a project which creates opportunities to access art is a creative and innovative method that should not be ignored.

‘I urge everyone in the city to vote for the Welcome project to help extend Portsmouth’s tradition of helping those in need.

‘Let’s do our city proud by backing this important project and winning it for Portsmouth.’

Voting opened today and closes at 12pm on April 30, with people able to vote online.

Visit thepeoplesprojects.org.uk.