MP vows to fight plans for new Gosport homes as Stubbington Bypass preparations begin

PLANS for new homes in the strategic gap between Fareham and Gosport will be fought against by MP Caroline Dinenage, the politician has confirmed.

The Stubbington Bypass, which will provide an alternative route from Gosport to the M27, was given the green light in May last year.

Ms Dinenage said work is expected to begin on construction at the end of this year – but added the road is to alleviate some of Gosport’s current traffic problems, rather than being a reason to build new homes.

The news comes after a flurry of planning applications to Fareham Borough Council, which could lead to a total of 675 homes near Newgate Lane East.

The Gosport MP said she will battle any plans to build homes in the strategic gap, arguing it would defeat the whole purpose of the bypass.

She said: ‘The road will make a big difference and critically we’ve got the road without a row of housing along it.

‘I will fight any sort of building in the strategic gap – and that includes the Newgate Lane homes.

‘I’m not against building homes but Gosport has a low job density, issues with accessing GPs and schools and I think there are many other locations that homes could be built instead.’

The bypass, estimated to cost more than £34m, will be a single carriageway running from Titchfield Road to Gosport Road, with a shared use footway and cycleway.