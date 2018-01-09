Search

MPs get new jobs in cabinet reshuffle

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Steve Reid
Three MPs from the area have been given new positions as prime minister Theresa May continues her reshuffle.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has been moved from the Department for Work and Pensions to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile Fareham MP Suella Fernandes was appointed to Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds was also appointed as the new education secretary on Monday, replacing Justine Greening.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has kept her current position as Secretary of State for International Development.