MPs in this area voted in line with their party on the decision if Heathrow Aiport should get a third runway.

Tory MPs Caroline Dinenage (Gosport), Suella Braverman (Fareham), Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North), Alan Mak (Havant) and George Hollingbery (Meon Valley) voted in favour of the expansion.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan voted against the motion.

The motion on the National Policy Statement on Airports was approved by 415 votes to 119, a majority of 296.