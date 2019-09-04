MPs to vote on holding snap general election next month

The Prime Minister is set to table a motion calling for a snap general election to be held in October.

Boris Johnson, who on Monday told the nation that he did not want an election, is calling for a nationwide poll to be held ahead of the Brexit deadline next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

If approved an election will be held on Tuesday, October 15, under the government’s plan.

MPs will vote tonight on whether to hold an early poll, however under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 two-thirds of the House of Commons have to back the motion for it to be approved.

The vote on a general election will follow a debate on legislature that would require a delay to Brexit unless there was a deal or Parliament explicitly backed leaving the EU without one by October 19.

Mr Johnson challenged Jeremy Corbyn to back an October 15 general election during PMQs today.

The Prime Minister suggested the Labour leader was running scared from the ballot box after Mr Corbyn made clear he would not back an election until a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table.

With Mr Johnson referring to Mr Corbyn as ‘chlorinated chicken’ in a jibe.

The Labour leader questioned the Prime Minister over reports his strategy in Brexit talks was to ‘run down the clock’ ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister faced a backlash over his decision to throw Tory rebels out of the parliamentary party after their disloyalty in Tuesday night's vote.

Mr Johnson removed the whip from 21 Conservative MPs after they voted against the Government in order to allow time for the backbench bill to be debated on Wednesday.

Those sacked include Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart - all of whom were serving in Theresa May's Cabinet just weeks ago. Party stalwarts Ken Clarke and Sir Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill's grandson, were also dismissed.