Multi-million pound road projects in Gosport and Fareham nearing completion

THE final part of improvements to increase capacity and ease congestion on two busy main roads are nearing completion.

The £9.5m works on Newgate Lane, in Gosport, and the £10m improvements on A27 Southampton Road, in Fareham, are almost complete.

Both projects have been underway for a number of months as part of a county-wide scheme to ease road problems.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘This programme of schemes has been designed to ease congestion and increase capacity for traffic including junction improvements and new sections of carriageway.

‘In relation to Newgate Lane, I’m pleased to say that our work is progressing well and that we will shortly be moving traffic across to run on the new section of road.

‘With regard to the A27, improvement works between Segensworth and Titchfield are also progressing well, and scheduled for completion in April.’

For details of the schemes visit hants.gov.uk/transport.