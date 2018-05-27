Mutiny Festival 2018: Council vows to ‘fully investigate’ Mutiny tragedy

THE tragedies that took place at Mutiny Festival this weekend will be fully investigated, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed.

The council says that it will be working closely with partner agencies to get to the bottom of what happened in Cosham this weekend, after an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died.

Mutiny Festival was cancelled this morning. 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Cllr Steve Pitt, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘This is an awful tragedy and our thoughts are with the young people’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.

‘We fully understand and support the organisers’ decision to cancel Sunday’s event and will work with partner agencies to make sure the incident is fully investigated.’

A total of 15 people have been admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham as a result of the festival – two of whom were the pair who died. Another patient is in a critical condition.