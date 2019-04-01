‘My heart was in my mouth’: How Portsmouth’s politicians celebrated Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy win

WHETHER you were one of the thousands with Wembley tickets or watching nervously in front of the screen at home, there was a lot of celebrating to do if you were a Pompey fan yesterday.

Among the 40,000-strong Pompey contingent were some of the area’s politicians who keen to mark the club’s success.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, was one of those feeling nervous at Wembley as the final reached its nail-biting climax.

He said the penalty shootout win was an ‘incredibly good result for the city and the club’.

‘During the shootout my heart was in my mouth. One of the directors said I had gone completely ashen.

‘It was a really tense match. It was a huge privilege to be at Wembley.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Pompey and our fans did our city proud. The atmosphere was electric. It was fantastic to be there with fans and celebrate with the team.

‘Huge congratulations to the players, the owners and management and above all our passionate fans for getting Pompey back in an amazing position for the future.’

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, said: ‘I am so proud of the whole club, the team, the staff, PITC and the fans.

‘It was a wonderful day, made all the more special by remembering how far we’ve come.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who watched the match at home with her family, said: ‘The team didn’t make it easy for us. When they went one goal up [in extra time] we thought that was it.

‘It was the most incredible game, and the win is really good for the area.’

Former Pompey players, including members of the club’s last team to reach a Wembley final - the 2010 FA Cup final loss to Chelsea - also offered their congratulations.

Ricardo Rocha, who played for the Blues between 2010 and 2013, tweeted: ‘From administration and almost being extinct. From a fans takeover to an excellent take over from Tornante. From hell to a trophy in Wembley today.

‘This is Portsmouth FC. One city, one club, one family! A very special place where my heart will always cheer for!’

Former striker Guy Whittingham also posted: ‘Wow talk about emotions. To all you Pompey fans you deserve this!! Enjoy trip home and see you at Fratton.’

Back in Portsmouth fans filled the city’s pubs to watch their team claim the trophy.

Callum Rumbles, a staff member at the Lawrence Arms in Southsea, said the bar had been packed all day as supporters celebrated Pompey’s success.

He said: ‘It has been absolutely heaving in the bar and the atmosphere has been amazing. It was so tense all the way through, everyone has had a good time.

‘It is nice to have so many people in here.’