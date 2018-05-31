Nearly 300 people object to homes on former grounds of St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth

PLANS for a housing development in Milton have come under fire from nearly 300 residents.

Since the first objection was raised in early April the proposal, to build 107 homes on the sold-off grounds of St James’ Hospital, has now received 294 letters against it.

Permission has already been given to knock down villas to make way for the homes and if the application is approved the former Harbour School, Fair Oak House, and the Beeches and Yew House will also be demolished.

Resident Keith Ridge, of Ebery Grove, Copnor, said: ‘The increase in traffic in this area will bring gridlock during busy community hours, putting pedestrian’s at possible risk as traffic tries to navigate its was down narrow roads, with cars parked along some areas and buses also trying to keep to their time tables.

‘Also this area is lacking in public amenities such as schools and GPs and the buses such are they are, are limited to the areas in Portsmouth that they cover and stop running far too early.

The application from Homes England already had its consultation period extended and it set to go to a planning committee in the future for which a date has not been set.

Only two letters in support of the plans have been submitted to the planning portal.