Nearly a dozen complaints made against proposed developments at former Southsea Police Station

Plans to build four more flats and add other features to the historic building in Highland Road are facing backlash from residents. There are already 18 flats in the building.

Changes to historical features, building materials and overcrowding are the main causes of concern – which the developers deny.

Ian Maylan, the architect speaking on behalf of FOB Design, said: ‘The additional flats are more or less invisible.

Southsea Police Station in 2016 Picture: Sarah Standing (160119-9575)

‘It has been designed so the visual impact from Highland road is negligible.’

The proposals are to construct roof-top apartments and a terrace, alongside the 18 current flats in the building.

Standing seam-metal cladding would be used for some of the construction.

The rooftop apartments have caused a major debate between residents and the developers. Picture: FOB Design

The old Southsea Police station was built in 1932, and is listed by Portsmouth City Council as having ‘Special architectural and historical interest.’

Modernisation is considered an eyesore by some residents – with 11 comments being made on the Portsmouth City Council website.

Leaseholder David Poole described the apartments as ‘metal boxes’ that would ruin the building’s appearance.

He said: ‘It is a lovely brick built building with large wooden windows and is a prominent structure in the area.

Plans for new flats to be built at the old Police Station in Southsea. Picture: FOB Design

‘This would be totally out of character with the building and would have a determinantal effect on the local area.’

Ian Maylon said the cladding was a ‘tried and tested’ building material that wouldn’t drastically alter the building.

He added: ‘We’re looking to use a standing seem of lead vertical cladding to compliment, rather than contrast, the existing brick work, so not to change the proportion of the building.’

The architect added ‘the developers are as keen to the buildings heritage features as residents are’ – by no touching parts of the building such as the main staircase.

Developers have faced a backlash against plans to build new flats at the old Police Station in Southsea. Picture: FOB Design

Some occupants are concerned about overcrowding.

Resident Abi Dugan said: ‘The parking, bike storage, bins and outside communal areas struggle under the amount of residents the building currently holds.

‘Increasing the amount of people within the property will cause further traffic congestion, vehicle pollution and overflowing waste - all of which will reduce the living standards of all those currently residing within the property.’

Animal conservation charity Hampshire Swifts made an objection to the plans and want swift bricks to be installed so birds can nest on the roof.

Spokeswoman Meg Whittaker said: ‘House sparrow, Starling and Swift are undergoing major declines caused mainly by the loss of nesting sites on existing houses due to re-roofing and replacement of soffits and fascias.

Residents are concerned about the new flats - highlighted in green - due to potential overcrowding and damage to the historical significance of the building. Picture: FOB Design.

‘The additional floors to the building would be an ideal opportunity to provide nesting spaces.’

Ian Maylan said the developers would happily work with the charity to accommodate the changes.

The full proposals can be viewed here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron