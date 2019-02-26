New £6.6m housing scheme in Portsmouth to be provided for adults with learning and physical disabilities

NEARBY residents will be kept informed on the progress of a new £6.6m supported living development in Portsmouth, the council has pledged.

At a housing decision meeting today (Feb 25) new homes for adults with learning and physical disabilities were approved on the site of a former dementia home in Paulsgrove.

As a result 13 flats for 28 residents will be built where Longdean Lodge stood before its demolition in 2015.

Although councillors from all parties backed the proposals Paulsgrove representatives wanted to ensure residents would be kept informed as work began.

Tory Councillor Gemma New said: 'I have had some feedback from residents. Will residents who live in that area be consulted about the development?'

Cllr Jo Hooper, added: 'I think it is a fantastic initiative but local residents do have some questions.

'During the building process what steps will be implemented to minimise disruption to residents living in Tintern Close and Longdean Close, as well as controls for on-site traffic entering and exiting the site in a densely populated area with blind bends, narrow roads and pedestrian movement?'

Officers confirmed that a site plan that takes a 'considerate' approach to those living nearby would be put in place, as well as a consultation process that would involve residents.

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Darren Sanders, said: 'This is an incredibly good idea. I believe this is going to be a significant improvement and investment in the city.

'But I am not a fan of just sticking notices on lamp-posts or sending letters to five homes. I want to make sure the consultation is genuine and in full. Things like construction do matter to residents. It is really important people do not have lorries parking outside their front door when they shouldn't be or being woken up at 7am on a Sunday morning.

'I suggest we strongly listen to local residents about whether they want things like a construction management plan, a dedicated mobile phone number they can call any time and a construction liason group so these things can be sorted early on.'

The properties would comprise five four-bed shared flats and eight one-bed flats at a cost of £6.6m to Portsmouth City Council, although it is hoped much of this cost will be met by a grant from Homes England.

It is thought the homes will be ready for use by November 2021.