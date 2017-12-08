New arch unveiled at Southsea Rock Garden

Have your say

A NEW ornate arch has been installed to make a garden on the seafront stand out.

The £10,000 structure was unveiled at the Southsea Rock Garden, near the Pyramids Centre, by the Rock Garden Friends.

It was designed by Peter Clutterbuck and is made of galvanised steel, painted dark blue with gold leaf lettering.

The project was initiated by Malcolm Reeves, of the Rock Garden Friends, and funded by Portsmouth City Council.

David Bayne, from the group, said: ‘We came up with the idea of the arch as we thought it was important to have something prominent to attract people to the rock garden.

‘It can be easy to miss as it’s a sunken garden set back from the promenade. We thought if it was better signposted more people would be attracted to take a detour and enjoy it.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at the council, described the garden as a lovely oasis.

She added: ‘We wanted to give it the attention it deserves.’