New cabinet for Portsmouth City Council is revealed

THE city council’s new cabinet has been unveiled after the Lib Dem’s surprise return to power as a minority administration,

Lib Dem group leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson is the new council leader, with Cllr Steve Pitt as deputy.

Cabinet members have been appointed by the leader:

Planning, regeneration and economic development - Cllr Ben Dowling

Education - Cllr Suzy Horton

Children’s services - Cllr Rob Wood

Adult social care and public health - Cllr Matthew Winnington

Environment and community safety - Cllr Dave Ashmore

Resources - Cllr Jeanette Smith

Housing - Cllr Darren Sanders

Traffic and transportation - Cllr Lynne Stagg

Culture, leisure and sport - Cllr Steve Pitt