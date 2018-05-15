New cabinet for Portsmouth City Council is revealed

THE city council’s new cabinet has been unveiled after the Lib Dem’s surprise return to power as a minority administration,
Lib Dem group leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson is the new council leader, with Cllr Steve Pitt as deputy.
Cabinet members have been appointed by the leader:
Planning, regeneration and economic development - Cllr Ben Dowling
Education - Cllr Suzy Horton
Children’s services - Cllr Rob Wood
Adult social care and public health - Cllr Matthew Winnington
Environment and community safety - Cllr Dave Ashmore
Resources - Cllr Jeanette Smith
Housing - Cllr Darren Sanders
Traffic and transportation - Cllr Lynne Stagg
Culture, leisure and sport - Cllr Steve Pitt