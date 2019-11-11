New consultation centre in Portsmouth to focus on city centre north scheme

A NEW consultation centre 'at the heart of the city' could allow residents to shape the future of Portsmouth.

Plans for a city council drop-in centre in have been approved, with the multi-million-pound City Centre North regeneration project at the top of the agenda.

How the City Centre North development in Portsmouth could eventually look'Picture released February 2017

The site, which would replace the disused Playland Amusements on the corner of Commercial Road and Lake Road, will be used as a place for residents to learn more about council schemes and provide feedback.

Deputy leader at Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: 'We need to make sure the community is fully informed and consulted at every stage of the regeneration and by having somewhere we can open to the public right at the heart of the city we can do just that.'

The regeneration scheme, which has been on the table for several years, is likely to start with the redevelopment of the former Tricorn site, but will also span Commercial Road and the surrounding area.

It is planned that as well as new housing, including affordable homes, the project will provide retail, entertainment, sport, health and education venues.

Cllr Pitt added: 'The City Centre North regeneration will completely change the area, it's so important that people can say what they actually want.

'At the moment the centre would be most regularly used for plans on the City Centre North regeneration although it could be used for other consultations like budget and the emerging Portsmouth plan.'

Earlier this year both Commercial Road and Fratton Road in the city were shortlisted for the government's Future High Streets Fund, which could see them awarded up to £25m each.

Tristan Samuels, the council's director of regeneration, said: 'We are bidding for funding from the Future High Streets Fund and as part of that we're exploring possibilities for this site.

'It has the potential to be a place we can engage with residents on plans for the city centre but it could be used for other developments and purposes going forward.'

The consultation centre was granted conditional permission in October this year, which will last three years.