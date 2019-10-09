New Domino's Pizza gets approval in Portsmouth

A NEW Domino's Pizza will open in the city, despite concerns about noise, traffic and health.

Portsmouth councillors today (Oct 9) approved an application for the takeaway in part of the former Aerial Business Communications unit on the corner of Rodney Road in Milton.

Members of the planning committee were split over proposals for the fast-food outlet, with some worried about levels of obesity in the area and others believing the council should 'let people buy what food they want.'

Councillor Judith Smyth said: 'At a recent health and wellbeing meeting we agreed a really good scheme around Arundel Court School in Charles Dickens ward, not to increase the number of fast-food outlets.

'That's not a ground we can refuse this on though.'

But Cllr Luke Stubbs said: 'We have heard a lot about fast-food and how we should throttle attempts to let people buy what food they want.

'This is about woke do-gooders trying to take away adults' rights to choose.'

There were also had fears about how it would impact nearby residents.

Agent Fergus Sykes, who attended the meeting on behalf of Domino's Pizza, said the company would be 'happy' to adhere to conditions including only using cars or electric motorbikes and mopeds for delivery and restricting refuse collection times to 7.30am to 11am.

Four councillors voted in favour of the application and two against.

The firm also said it will hire 25 part-time employees and trade between 11am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A coffee shop has already been approved in the southern half of the site.