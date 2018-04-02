New Gosport bin lorry fleet will be equipped with 360-degree cameras

SEVEN new hi-tech bin lorries will be coming to Gosport.

Gosport Borough Council has agreed a deal for the new vehicles, which will replace its current ageing fleet.

The lorries will have 360-degree camera technology to 'improve safety', Gosport Borough Council has said

The lorries can carry 12 tonnes of waste, have narrower bodies to negotiate tight streets and are equipped with 360-degree cameras with recording facilities that the council says will ‘improve safety’.

As well as the state-of-the-art kit, the trucks also boasts a top-of-the-line eco-friendly engine with the latest emission-reducing tech.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘I am delighted we will be welcoming a new fleet of bin lorries to Gosport.

‘The ones we have at the moment have been in service for nearly eight years and need to be replaced to ensure the continuation of the excellent refuse collection service we receive in Gosport.

‘The new vehicles will minimise the chance of any breakdowns and disruption to residents.’

The vehicles will not cost Gosport Borough Council any money beyond what the authority already pay to Urbaser to manage rubbish collections.

Urbaser will lease the vehicles on behalf of the borough following the extension of their contract until 2026.

As part of deal for the vehicles, a new fitter will be based in Gosport to deal with any maintenance or repairs This will mean work is done quicker, minimising any disruption to bin collections.